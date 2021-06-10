Another Family Fun Friday In Greenville

The City of Greenville’s second Family Fun Friday is this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. on the downtown square.

The theme is “Sports.”

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam said there will be two basketball goals and a three-point contest. Some GU basketball players will be on-hand to provide pointers. The FNB Community Bank will sponsor a football throwing game. The Greenville Free Methodist Church is sponsoring an obstacle course. The Bridge Church will clock baseball throwing speeds and will sell lemon shake-ups. Several food trucks will participate.

Adam said there will be fun activities for everyone.

For more information, contact him at the municipal building at 664-1644.