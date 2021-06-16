Another Successful Young Eagles Event At Airport

The Young Eagles Program, presented over the weekend at Greenville Airport, was a huge success.

While originally scheduled for just one day, it ended up being held Saturday and Sunday, due to interest.

The program is designed as an introduction to aviation for those ages eight to 17, with free airplane rides offered.

Tammy Ritzheimer-Mount, coordinator of the program at Greenville Airport, said 67 boys and girls were given rides.

She told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel the youngsters are very excited about the opportunity. She said the majority of them have not been in a plane before.

The Greenville Pilots Association/EEA Chapter1382 sponsors the local event. Tammy said it takes many volunteers to make Young Eagles Day successful.

Additional information is available online at YoungEaglesDay.org.