Arrested For Alleged Aggravated Battery To ISP Officer

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Marcus Pocrnich, a 21-year-old male from Effingham, IL for alleged Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.

On June 27, at approximately 12:27 a.m., a District 12 Trooper was participating in a DUIE (Roadside Safety Check), when he observed what appeared to be a pistol between the driver seat and center console of a vehicle that he was checking. The Trooper reportedly attempted to gain control of the pistol after the driver allegedly refused to comply with the Trooper’s commands and locked his door. ISP say a brief struggle ensued between the driver and the Trooper. The driver allegedly grabbed the Troopers arm and accelerated, driving away and dragging the Trooper approximately 25 yards down the roadway before the Trooper was able to free himself. The driver reportedly ignored Troopers commands to stop and continued to drive away at a high rate of speed. ISP District 12 Troopers, along with officers from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham City Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle before eventually taking the driver and all occupants of the vehicle safely into custody. The driver was identified as 21 year old Marcus Pocrnich, of Effingham.

The Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital. The Trooper is a 3.5-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

On June 28, the Effingham County States Attorney charged Pocrnich with two Counts of alleged Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, one Count of alleged Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding and one Count of alleged Resisting a Police Officer Causing Injury.

Pocrnich was also issued numerous traffic citations.