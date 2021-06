Those purchasing gas in Illinois will see an increase in the gas tax on July 1.

The gas tax goes up one-half cent per gallon on that date, moving from the current 38.7 cents per gallon to 39.2 cents.

The tax hike is automatic, after the Illinois legislature took action in 2019 to double the gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon. That was done as Governor J.B. Pritzker was pushing for his Build Illinois program.

The legislation also allows the tax to increase one half cent each July 1.