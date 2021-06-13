Bear Spotted In Clinton County

A bear was spotted Saturday in Clinton County.

Many Facebook posts and videos show the bear wandering in the southwest portion of the county. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department shared a video of the bear resting in a tree.

A bear was also spotted near Waterloo, IL, recently and KMOV TV reports authorities believe it to be the same one.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says bears were, “common in Illinois when settlers arrived here, but disappeared by the mid-1880’s.” They remind residents that bears are now protected by the Illinois Wildlife Code and may not be hunted, killed or harassed unless there is an imminent threat to person or property. Officials advise you not to approach this or any bear.