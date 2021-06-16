Big Crowd Shows Up For AFHM Train Show

The seventh annual train show of the American Heritage Railroad drew a big crowd Saturday at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

While it was hot outside, show attendees enjoyed seeing the toy trains in operation and visiting the exhibitors’ booths in the big air conditioned building.

Outside, train enthusiasts, young and old, were excited to take a train ride.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Dave Kessinger, from the railroad organization, about the show. He said this was the “hottest” year for the event, regarding both the temperature and audience response. He said there was also a tremendous response from vendors.

Many young people attend the event, and Kessinger said the show develops an interest in trains for the youngsters.

Train rides are available the first Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., now through October.

The 15 gauge train will also run on the approximately one mile of mainline track during Farm Heritage Days, July 23rd through 25th.