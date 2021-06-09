Body Of Nashville, IL, Man Found In Gas Tanker

The body of a Southern Illinois man was found in a gas tanker last week in Iroquois County.

WRXX-FM in Centralia reports the truck drivers hauling the tanker discovered the body when they noticed the fuel was not flowing smoothly during unloading.

According to the Iroquois County Coroner, the drivers were trying to unload the tanker Friday at a gas transfer hub in Iroquois County when they found the body after opening the tanker to determine why the fuel wasn’t flowing smoothly.

According to WRXX, Illinois State Police identified the deceased man as 29-year-old Garrett Mayer of Nashville, Illinois.

An autopsy was reportedly conducted Saturday and toxicology results are pending.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation into Mayer’s death.