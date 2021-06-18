Bond County Animal Control Report For May

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report of activities during May.

Cats dominated the animal control efforts with 58 of them impounded during the month.

Four cats were released to their owners, five released to the Bond County Humane Society, 27 released to other no kill shelters, and 27 were euthanized.

Nine dogs were impounded in May with four released to owners, two transferred to no kill shelters, and one euthanized.

A total of three animals were adopted from the Bond County Animal Shelter, two cats and one dog.

No animal bites were reported to Officer Hess last month.