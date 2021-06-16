Bond County Health Dept. Virtual Medicare Fair

Local residents can learn about signing up for Medicare by going online for the Medicare Virtual Fair, scheduled for June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Go to ShipHelp.org for more details, the agenda and to register. This will be a great introduction for those new to Medicare, and there is no cost to attend.

SHIP stands for Senior Health Insurance Program.

Individuals can also get face-to-face help about Medicare from the Bond County Health Department.

They can make appointments with SHIP coordinator, Anna Oestreich by calling 664-1442.