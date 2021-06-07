Bond County Receives Federal Payment

At the recent meeting of the Bond County Board, members learned the county has received over $1.5 million from the federal government’s American Recovery Plan.

Treasurer Colleen Camp told the board there is guidance on how the funds can be used. One possibility is for COVID-related expenses, another is to recover lost revenue. Camp said lost revenue has guidance on how it can be spent. Another possible use would be for some infrastructure expenses. Premium pay for essential workers and help to individuals or businesses are also options. The funds may not be used to replenish rainy day funds or to pay down debt.

Board members thought some of the money could be used to help businesses affected by the pandemic, and could assist in improving Internet service throughout the county.

The county board issued liquor licenses to 3st (thirst) Bar & Grill and the Greenville Country Club.

The City of Greenville was given permission to place a banner on the courthouse lawn to promote its jobs site, and the Bond County Humane Society request, to erect a banner to promote Paws In The Park, was approved.

The use of the courthouse grounds for two events was approved,

An Overdose Awareness Event, promoted by the Bond County Recovery Council, will be August 31, and a three-day event titled Squarefest is scheduled for September 24, 25 and 26. Squarefest will consist of dancing and music.