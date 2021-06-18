Carlyle Lake Activities June 18-20

Grab your fishing poles and bait and celebrate Father’s Day with some fishing this weekend at Carlyle Lake during Illinois Free Fishing Days. From Friday, 18 June through Monday, 21 June, anyone can fish in Illinois without having to purchase a fishing license. This annual event is the perfect time to introduce someone to the sport of fishing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present interactive educational programs on Friday and Saturday evenings and beach programs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 18 June:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Let It Glow

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Plight of Pollinators

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – The Buzz on Bees

Saturday, 19 June:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Plight of Pollinators

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – The Buzz on Bees

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Let It Glow

Sunday, 20 June:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.reserveamerica.com.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and to return the life jacket to a station once done.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.