Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is preparing for another fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in any outdoor activities, please keep safety in mind.

This weekend, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present interactive educational programs on Friday and Saturday evenings and beach programs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 4 June:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Reach, Throw, Row, Go

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Water Safety Wheel

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Life Jacket Engineering

Saturday, 5 June:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Life Jacket Engineering

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Reach, Throw, Row, Go

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Water Safety Wheel

Sunday, 6 June:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Camp/Pages/EldonHazlet.aspx.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and to return the life jacket to a station once done.

Help keep Carlyle Lake Clean by leaving no trace. Please remember to properly dispose of waste when recreating in the receptacles and dumpsters located all recreation areas.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.