Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is preparing for another fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in any outdoor activities, please keep safety in mind.

Cabela’s King Kat Tournament will be at Carlyle Lake on Saturday, 12 June. Over 50 two-man teams will compete in the Cabela’s King Kat fishing tournament, the Super Bowl of catfishing. The tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. sharp with the final weigh-in at 4:00 p.m. in the Dam West Boat Ramp. In addition to the tournament, Cabela’s will host a kids fishing rodeo at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center Willow Pond in Carlyle, IL. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the rodeo taking place from 9:00-11:00 a.m. This event is open to kids 12 years of age and under. Participants must provide their own fishing pole and bait. All kids rodeo participants will receive prizes provided by Cabela’s.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present interactive educational programs on Friday and Saturday evenings and beach programs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 11 June:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Smokey Bear Bingo

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Feeling Fishy

Saturday, 12 June:

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Kids Fishing Rodeo, Willow Pond, Carlyle Lake Visitor Center

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

4:00 p.m. Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Weigh-in, Dam West Boat Ramp

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Feeling Fishy

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Smokey Bear Bingo

Sunday, 13 June:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.reserveamerica.com

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and to return the life jacket to a station once done.

Help keep Carlyle Lake clean by leaving no trace. Please remember to properly dispose of waste when recreating in receptacles and dumpsters located in al recreation areas.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.