Carnival Returns To Fourth Fest

Bond County Fourth Fest is Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3 in downtown Greenville.

A carnival will be set up on College Avenue between First and Third streets.

Alan Davis, from the Fourth Fest Committee, told WGEL carnival ride tickets are $3.50 apiece at the event. A sheet of 10 tickets will be $30 at the event. They can also be obtained in advance for $25 per sheet of 10 if purchased before 12 Noon on Friday, July 2. Tickets are for sale at Wayne’s Market, Capri IGA, Bradford National Bank, and the FNB Community Bank.

Click below to hear all the details:

Once again, carnival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. July 2 and 1 to 11 p.m. July 3.