City Approves Building Purchase Agreement, Details Plans

The Greenville City Council met in special session Friday at noon.

Council members unanimously approved an option agreement with Bond County for the purchase of the former Office Annex Building, on the northwest corner of the downtown intersection of College Avenue and Second Street.

The property consists of four parcels at 203 West College Avenue, and 205 and 207 North Second Street.

The purchase price will be $100,000 and the city has until September 30 to exercise the option. The city will immediately pay a $1,000 option fee.

The city currently owns the former Lisa’s Antiques building, located directly east of the county building.

City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL the city is working on a project that will include redevelopment of the Lisa’s building. As part of the same project, Willey said, city officials believe acquiring the former county building will give them more options for development. Willey said the city is in talks with a developer that is interested in a sizeable development that may include a retail space and multiple apartments above it. The city manager said if that can be accomplished, the city would like to have the former county space to attract a potential restaurant.

So if the development plans would come to fruition, the building on the northeast corner of that intersection, formerly the antique store, would be torn down and a new one constructed, according to Willey.