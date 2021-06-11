City Committee & Board Appointments Made

Greenville Mayor George Barber and the city council made several appointments to committees and boards during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The appointments included:

Brian Hartley to the Cemetery Board,

Richard Zbinden to the Board of Adjustments,

Craig Moser to the Lake Committee,

Dennis Warren to the Planning Committee, and

Ashley Rench and Erin Bradshaw to the Tourism Committee.

Mayor Barber reported he has been in touch with another individual about the remaining vacancy on the lake committee.

He indicated there are still two openings on the Planning Committee and one on the Board of Adjustments.