City Council Approves FY2022 Budget

During a recent meeting, the Greenville City Council approved its fiscal year 2022 budget.

The general fund and sewer fund are balanced, and the budgeted deficit in the water fund is due to plans for construction of a new water plant.

Other funds with deficits are the result of placeholders, should expenditures for projects be required.

The council then approved street improvement projects for this year, which will be funded with the half-cent sales tax.

The proposed asphalt work includes all of Sunset Point, the north end of Second Street by the funeral home, South Street, from Elm Street to the east end; patches on Fourth Street, and patches on the parking lot at South and First streets.

The work will be done by Christ Brothers of Lebanon, which submitted the low bid of $249,431.