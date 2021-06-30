City Council Approves Loan Amendment

During a special meeting of the Greenville City Council last week, the council approved amending the revolving loan agreement with Greenville Family Medicine.

The original loan was $100,000 and City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL it had been paid down to around $26,000.

The council agreed to honor Greenville Family Medicine’s request to add $50,000 to the loan.

Willey said the business owners reported they have changed vendors for their billing service and that has led to a delay in cash flow at this time. The city manager advised the additional loan money will help the current cash flow situation.

Willey noted Greenville Family Medicine has made loan payments on a timely basis.