City Council Takes Action On Tourism, Zoning & More

At its June regular meeting, the Greenville City Council accepted recommendations made by the Tourism Committee.

Council members agreed to provide $5,000 to promote the three-day Heritage Days event at the American Farm Heritage Museum, and $3,500 for the Greenville University homecoming festivities.

A conditional use permit was granted to Greenville Solar, formerly known as Sunpin Solar, to operate a 20-megawatt electric power generation facility on three unaddressed parcels off East Bowman Drive,

The property is zoned “industrial heavy.”

Last year, the council approved $10,000 for the Core Community poverty initiative and at the same time committed the same amount for this year.

At the June meeting, the council passed a motion to provide the second $10,000 in 2021.

A Class G liquor license was approved for the Bond County Fair Association to serve alcohol at the upcoming Bond County Fair.