City Receives Public Works Award

The City of Greenville has received a Project of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association.

The honor recognizes Greenville’s Unserved Sewer Project, which provided sewer service to residents who previously did not have it. The project also included upgrading the system at nearby Royal Lake.

Mayor George Barber provided a narrative on the project, noting the city secured a $4.85 million low-interest loan and an additional $665,000 in grant funding. The project started in late 2017 and ended in early 2020. The project benefited 125 homes inside and outside the city limits, connecting them to the city sanitary sewer system with a $50 connection fee per household. The City of Greenville took over ownership of the Royal Lake sewer system in 2018, investing over $850,000 to upgrade that system. The mayor also recognized Public Works Director Bill Grider for oversight of the project.

Mayor Barber presented the city’s plaque to Greenville Public Works Director Bill Grider.