Clinton County Health Dept. Confirms Delta Variant

The Clinton County Health Department has confirmed the presence of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the county. Samples sent for testing on June 8 came back positive.

The Delta variant originated in India and most recently accounts for over 90% of the cases in Great Britain. Reports indicate the Delta strain to be up to 50% more contagious than the original COVID-19 and that it may be the dominant strain in the US by sometime in July.

The Clinton County Health Department reports those who are vaccinated do have a high percentage of protection from the new strain. People who are vaccinated are also 94% less likely to become hospitalized.

The Clinton County Health Department is advising those who are of age and able, per their doctor, to get vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear a mask and social distance. Officials caution everyone to be vigilant as more information becomes available about the new strain in our region.