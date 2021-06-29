Council Approves Engineering Agreements

At its recent monthly meeting, the Greenville City Council approved engineering agreements for upcoming major construction projects.

One agreement, at a cost of $36,000 is for plans to overlay the entire length of Beaumont Avenue. That project is slated for 2024.

Another design/engineering agreement will cost $48,500 for a sidewalk along Beaumont Avenue and storm sewer work. City Manager Dave Willey advised this is related to a grant application the city wants to submit, and the engineering must be completed before the grant can be sought.

The plan is to install a sidewalk and storm sewer on the east side of the road between Asbury Street and the Casey’s store.

The third engineering agreement is for $50,000.

The proposed project is to reconstruct and pave Dewey Street from College Avenue, north to Jaycee Park, and to mill and repave Dewey Street, from the park north to Killarney Drive.

The engineering work will be done by HMG Engineers of Breese.