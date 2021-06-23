County Board Talks Redistricting, Zoning

At its June meeting, the Bond County Board voted unanimously to maintain the current board district boundaries.

Redistricting is supposed to occur this year.

Board Chairman Adam Boudouris advised the new census numbers have not been received and may not be available when redistricting is due.

County Clerk Meg Sybert said it is believed the census data will be received in September. She added there is a bill in the general assembly to adjust the redistricting deadline.

Boudouris said once the census information is received, the question will be if the deadline can be met.

Frank Lucco and Boudouris have been involved in the county redistricting discussions for the board.

Two zoning items were on the county board’s agenda. One was a request from Thomas and Louanne Theiss (tice) for a special use permit to construct a primitive campground. The county zoning board voted to deny the request.

Before the county board acted on the matter, Chairman Boudouris read a test message from Thomas Theiss indicating he was withdrawing the request.

The county board did follow the zoning board’s recommendation to grant a special use permit to Daniel Bunker to parcel off and deed one acre of land where his house is located.

The board renewed liquor licenses for Nuby’s Steakhouse and The Family Vine.

Nathan Mueller and Jean Doll were reappointed to three-year terms on the FAYCO 377 Board. Boudouris was appointed as the county board’s representative to the group.