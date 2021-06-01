County Building For Sale

Now that the old Bond County Office Annex Building has been vacated, and offices moved to Main Street, south of the courthouse, the building at the northwest corner of the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street is for sale.

Meeting Tuesday morning, the Bond County Board went into executive session. About a half hour later, Board Chairman Adam Boudouris made the announcement that the building would be for sale. Those interested in purchasing the building should contact the county clerk’s office. He said there is at least one offer in and the board hopes to make the decision in their next meeting in two weeks.

Click below to hear the announcement:

The county clerk’s office can be reached at 664-0449.

The board members also discussed what to do with the remaining furniture and other items in the old building and stored in the former Rasler Plumbing building on South Avenue.

State’s Attorney Dora Mann urged the board to allow office holders in the courthouse to see the remaining items in case they saw a need to have something for their offices.

Whatever is left after that, could be offered in bulk to one buyer, or could possibly be put up for sale to individuals, in an open house fashion. That is to be determined later.

The Bond County Clerk’s Office, Supervisor of Assessments Office, and Treasurer’s Office are now located at 206 West Main Avenue.