Crimestoppers Seek Info On Vehicle Arson

Crimestoppers is seeking the public’s help in solving a vehicle arson.

On Sunday, May 30, the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a rural area, north of Hillsboro on Waresgrove Ave. A vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, was found burned. It was a total loss and valued over $10,000.

The vehicle had been stolen from Owaneco, Illinois, sometime on May 29 or 30.

If you have any information that would help solve this, or any other crime, visit Crimestoppers online at MacMontCrimeStoppers.com. Anonymous tips can also be called in to 1-800-352-0136.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.00 reward.