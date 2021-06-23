Fake IDOT Messages Targeting public

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to be on the alert for text and email scams asking for personal information. Over the last several weeks, IDOT has been made aware messages sent fraudulently on its behalf, attempting to defraud the public.

“If you receive a text or email that appears to be from IDOT asking for your personal information, you can be sure it’s a scam,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please know that we are aware of this issue and are working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect you from these fraudulent schemes.”

While the messages might look official, IDOT will never request personal information, such as Social Security numbers or banking information, via text or email. If you receive such a message, delete it. Do not provide any information or click any links. Doing so could install malware on your device or computer.

To protect your personal information, take the following precautions:

Delete unsolicited emails and texts requesting personal information or promising state driver’s licenses or IDs. Do not click on any links contained in such emails or texts, as they may place malware on your computer or devices.

Hang up on any calls, including robocalls, that ask you to take immediate action or provide personally identifiable information.

Ask to use other types of identifiers besides your Social Security number.

Keep your software up to date, including operating systems and antivirus protection programs on your computer, phone and other devices. Most can be set to update automatically.

If you have questions about phishing scams or identity theft, please call the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline in Chicago at 800-386-5438 (TTY: 800-964-3013), Springfield at 800-243-0618 (TTY: 877-844-5461) or Carbondale at 800-243-0607 (TTY: 877-675-9339). Spanish speakers may call 866-310-8398.