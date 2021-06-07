Fatal Accidents In Fayette & Montgomery Counties

An Effingham man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Fayette County Saturday.

Illinois State Police report 37 year old Stephen McEvers, of Effingham, was westbound on East 2000th Avenue, just east of US Highway 51, Friday at 11:12 PM when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. His side-by-side 4-wheeler left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

McEvers was fatally injured and succumbed to his injuries on-scene.

A man from Butler was killed in a two vehicle crash in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State Police report Chad Stewart, age 44, of Butler, was driving a Polaris UTV westbound on North 20th Avenue, approaching 1600 East, as a second vehicle, an SUV driven by 67 year old Delarm Pray, of Nokomis, was heading south on 1600 East, approaching 20th Avenue. Stewart reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by Pray.

The UTV overturned and Stewart was ejected.

Stewart was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Pray and his passengers, 64 year old Marsha Pray, also of Nokomis, and a 13 year old juvenile, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.