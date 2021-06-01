Fire Closes MG USPS Office

An electrical fire at the Mulberry Grove Post office has some customers picking up their mail at the Greenville location.

Mulberry Grove Assistant Fire Chief told WGEL the fire, which occurred just after 11 AM Friday, was in a light ballast. He said the blaze was put out by a USPS employee in the office and they shut the power off. Mulberry Grove fire personnel isolated the light and turned the power back on.

No injuries were reported and crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

The post office in Mulberry Grove will be closed for a few days to allow for clean-up. Customers can pick up their mail in the Greenville Post Office until further notice.