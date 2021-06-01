First Family Fun Night Was A Hit

Despite cool weather and a little rain, the City of Greenville’s first Family Fun Friday was well received by the community.

Held in downtown Greenville this past Friday, the theme was Summer Break.

City Tourism Director Jes Adam was pleased with the turnout, even though the weather was less than ideal. He said folks made the most of it and had a great time, noting he’d never seen that many kids on the courthouse lawn all at one time.

Click below for more:

The next Family Fun Friday is June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. The theme will be Sports and Leisure.