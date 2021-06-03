FNB Issues Car Wrap Scam Warning

The FNB Community Bank has learned of a car wrap scam that targeted a local couple. The intended victims received an unsolicited text offering payment for putting a Pepsi wrap on their vehicle. The couple received two checks totaling over $5,000 with instructions to deposit the checks and text to the solicitor a photo of the deposit slip. The couple then began receiving texts threatening to involve lawyers and police if their instructions weren’t followed. Sensing a scam, the couple contacted The FNB Community Bank.

In this instance, there were several red flags indicating this was a scam. The checks appeared to be from the University of Delaware rather than Pepsico. The texts were coming from a Louisiana number. Pepsico’s headquarters are in New York. Rather than receiving approved graphics from the company, the couple could supposedly get their car wrapped anywhere. By sending a picture of the deposit slip, the victims would have given the scammers their bank account information, which in turn could be used for other fraudulent activity.

Sally Emerick, assistant trust officer at The FNB, commended the couple for coming forward. “We’re glad they realized a scam was underway and came to us with their concerns. That allows us to help them stop the potential crime, and gives us the chance to alert others.”

“The car wrap scam isn’t new,” said John Goldsmith, FNB marketing director. “The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning in 2016 about alleged offers from major companies willing to pay people to wrap their vehicles with a logo. The scammer makes it look like easy money for the victim. Unfortunately, the only one making easy money is the scammer.”

Earlier this year, the Better Business Bureau reported a rise in car wrap scams. In many instances, the victim is told to deposit the checks, keep some money for themselves, and wire the remaining funds to another company that will allegedly wrap the car.

The FNB Community Bank encourages everyone to be vigilant and live by the simple adage, “If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.” When in doubt, consult a family member, someone at your bank, or local police.