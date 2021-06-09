Fourth Fest Set For July 2 & 3

This year’s Bond County Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville is about three weeks away.

The event will be two days for the first time, Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3.

Rex Catron, chairman of the Fourth Fest Committee, said there is a way individuals can financially help the event. He said the “40 For The Fourth” campaign asks citizens to donate $40 toward the event to offset costs. You can send checks to the Bond County Independence Day Festival Association (or BCIDFA) at P.O. Box 584 in Greenville. Catron said the donations are important as it costs a lot to put on the event and this year it’s a two-day festival.

Click below to hear his comments:

Catron said the Fourth Fest will feature a lot of music, a carnival, a beer tent, and food vendors, plus the businesses around the square. He said there will be plenty to do.

Click below for more:

Music groups on Friday will be a National Guard Band, The Jorrells and Chapman Brothers.

Saturday’s music will start with Warren Evans and his tribute to Neil Young, the Greenville Municipal Band, and the Us and Bob Band.

National recording group Exile will perform Saturday night, then a fireworks display will be shot off.

Following the fireworks, The Silver Bullet Band, a tribute to Bob Seger, will play.

All of the musical entertainment is free to attend.