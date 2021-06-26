Glen Carbon Woman Killed In Bond County Accident

A Glen Carbon woman was killed in an accident on I-70 between Greenville and Mulberry Grove Friday morning.

State police report 26 year old Jasmine Streator, of Glen Carbon, was westbound on I-70 near mile post 47 in a passenger vehicle at 8:42 AM. At the same time, 33 year old Jaswant Singh, of Richmond, NY, was eastbound in a semi truck in the same location.

Streator reportedly left the roadway to the left, crossed the center median, and struck the semi-truck head on. Her vehicle rolled over and came to rest south of I-70. The semi left the roadway to the right, coming to rest jack-knifed across the frontage road.

Streator was pronounced deceased on the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Greenville Police, the Greenville Fire Protection District, Smithboro firefighters, and Rural Med EMS were also on scene. Eastbound I-70 and the frontage road were closed for about 5 hours during the crash investigation.