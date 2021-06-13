GPD Officers Recognized For Life Saving Efforts

During Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, two officers with the Greenville Police Department were recognized for their life-saving efforts earlier this year.

Mayor George Barber told the story about Blake Knox, Sergeant Bryan Waugh and Officer Russell Rieke. On March 14, 2012, Greenville Police responded for a report of an unresponsive 25 year old male who had collapsed. Waugh and Rieke provided CPR and used an AED on Knox. They continued CPR and provided support to Knox’s parents until paramedics arrived.

Click below to hear more from the mayor:

Blake Knox is the son of Nicole and Randy Knox.