Greenville City Council To Meet Friday

The Greenville city Council will meet in special session Friday at noon in the Greenville Municipal Building.

The agenda includes discussion of an option agreement to purchase buildings owned by Bond County at 203 West College Avenue, the former site of the County Office Annex, and 205 and 207 North Second Street, the former locations of the county zoning and regional superintendent of schools offices.

The county board has approved selling the property to the city, but a final contract needs to be settled.

Also on the agenda is a revolving loan amendment for Greenville Family Medicine.

The meeting open for the public to attend, and can also be viewed on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.