Greenville FFA Named Premier Chapter

Fourteen FFA members from the Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 93rd Illinois State FFA Convention.

The convention took place June 8-10, 2021 at the State Fair Grounds in Springfield. A different group went each day.

The Greenville FFA Chapter was recognized for the National Chapter Award Program during the State FFA Convention. The National Chapter Award consists of three areas in which the chapter competes, Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. The chapter placed 1st in each of these areas in Section 19. In the National Chapter Award program the Greenville Chapter was the Premier Chapter in Section 19, which is the top chapter overall in the Section. Other awards received by the chapter include the Sweepstakes Award for participation in all the programs sponsored by the Illinois FFA.

The chapter was also recognized for their foundation collection this past year. The chapter placed third in State Foundation Collection and received the $8,000 Club Award. The Greenville chapter also received the Century Challenge Award for having 100% membership in the FFA for the last 35 years. Last, the chapter was the Section Winner in the Harvest for All Campaign, for collecting food and money to support the local community.

Levi Siebert was recognized as a candidate for the American FFA Degree from Illinois which will be given out at the National FFA Convention in October.

Jack Wall received the State FFA Degree and was recognized as the Star in Agribusiness in Section 19. This is the highest recognition a member can receive at the State Level. It is based on record keeping, scholarship, and FFA involvement.

The new section 19 officer team took their new positions which includes Greenville FFA member Jack Wall as Section 19 Vice President while Leno Caldieraro served as the outgoing Section 19 President and was recognized as a Bronze emblem Chapter President.

Chapter members also had the opportunity to hear Mariam Hoffman, the National FFA Eastern Region Vice President, who gave the keynote address. Finally, chapter members heard retiring addresses from the 2020-2021 State FFA Officers while attending.

New State Officers were also elected on Thursday. They include Adam Loker, from the Wayne City FFA Chapter, President; Jaton Shaffer from the Blue Ridge FFA Chapter, Vice-President; Lauren Mohr from the Normal West FFA Chapter, Reporter; Gracie Murphy from the Macomb FFA Chapter, Secretary; and Kara Freebairn from the Serena FFA Chapter, Treasurer.