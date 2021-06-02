Greenville FMC Welcomes New Pastor

The Greenville Free Methodist Church has a new pastor.

Steve Pichaske has begun his new position as senior pastor.

Steve told WGEL he is a Peoria native who has served churches in Rushville, Peoria and Dunlap. He said he has switched his credentials from the United Methodist Church to the Free Methodist Church to serve here.

In recent months, Pichaske was an interim pastor at a church while preparing for his move to Greenville.

Pichaske said more than anything else he hopes he brings a love of Jesus to his new position, along with a desire to be part of the fabric of the community. He said in the past he’s only had a few months to prepare for a new position, but this time his family has had almost eight months to start building relationships and make connections.

Pastor Steve has a wife and four children, a daughter who is a nurse in St. Louis, a son attending college, and 17 and 15-year-old daughters.

He will preach his first sermon in Greenville this Sunday.

Pichaske replaces Deb Somerville, who retired.