Greenville U Welcomes New CFO

Greenville University has a new chief financial officer.

Mark Biddinger has joined the university in that capacity.

GU administrators developed a proactive strategic plan, featuring new initiatives with new revenue streams, and it was felt the CFO was needed to best implement the plan and track the additional data required.

Biddinger brings 30 years of experience in financial planning, risk management, strategic planning and non-profit organization and management to the position.

He has over a decade of experience in finance leadership roles in higher education, most recently serving as senior director of finance and treasury at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

He and his wife, Saundra, have seven children between the ages of 14 and 2, and they are grandparents.

Biddinger will start his job at Greenville University on June 21.