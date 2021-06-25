GU Alum & Professor Published In Science Journal

A Greenville University alumnus and current GU biology professor have had their research published in a science journal.

Mason Terrell, a 2016 graduate, spent the summer of 2015 in Michigan getting hands-on experience in environmental biology through collecting and analyzing data on the effects of a dam removal on stream organisms.

Eric Nord, GU associate professor of biology, was part of the team that analyzed the data. He also co-authored and edited the study for publication.

The Au Sable Institute coordinated the project. Greenville University, along with about 40 other schools, is an Au Sable Institute partner.

The research project began in 2011 and extended into 2016. Researchers examined how removal of the Brown Bridge Dam, in late 2012, affected insect communities upstream and downstream from the dam.

The research article was published by PLOS ONE.