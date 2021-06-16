Ham Radio Field Day June 26-27

Ham radio operators from the Okaw Valley Amateur Radio Club in Greenville and Bond County will be participating in a national radio exercise later this month.

American Radio Relay League Field Day is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26 to noon, Sunday, June 27 at the American Farm Heritage Grounds.

Hams from across North America usually participate in Field Day by establishing temporary stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.

This year’s event is also noteworthy since a particularly active hurricane season is predicted. John King, Okaw Club media relations officer, said hams have a long history of serving communities when storms and other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers.

He added ham radio functions independently of the Internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes.

Local residents can visit the station at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds, June 26 and 27, to see and learn more about amateur radio, the club will also be offering amateur radio testing on site.

Contact John King by email at OVARC@OVARC.net for more information.