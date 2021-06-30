Health Board Discusses Latest COVID Developments

The Bond County Board of Health met in regular session Monday and learned there are no Bond County residents in quarantine due to COVID-19 at this time. Health Department administrator Sean Eifert reported the county’s current vaccination rate is 33.14%. Those are Bond County residents who have been fully vaccinated. The board discussed concerns about the new, more contagious variants that have been spreading, and discussed getting more people vaccinated and ways to improve the availability of vaccines.

The health department conducts COVID-19 vaccination clinics every week. Appointments can be scheduled at BCHD.us or by calling the department at 664-1442.

The department will also offer vaccines at the Bond County Fourth Fest celebration this weekend.