HSHS Holy Family Hospital Free Pool Day

In honor of our hometown heroes and in celebration of the fourth of July, HSHS Holy Family Hospital is inviting the community to a free pool day at the Kingsbury Park District pool on July 2 from 1 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. Additionally to promote sun safety, Holy Family Hospital is providing sunscreen packets to pool goers all summer.

“We are excited to be able to offer the free pool day for the local community, shared Kelly Sager, president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. This past year has not been easy on anyone, and we are so grateful to have had the continued support from the community. You are all heroes to us, and we are excited to celebrate you with this free pool day,” added Sager.