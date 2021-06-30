HSHS Medical Group Offers COVID Vaccine In Clinics

HSHS Medical Group is offering COVID vaccines to their patients at select primary care clinics. Patients can schedule an appointment at these locations by calling their local clinic. Clinics with the vaccine available include:
Altamont – Family Medicine
Breese – Clinton County Rural Health
Chatham – Family Health
Decatur – Multispecialty Care, pediatrics department
Effingham – Family & Internal Medicine
Fairview Heights – Family Medicine
Greenville – HSHS Holy Family Health Center
Highland – Family & Internal Medicine
Hillsboro – Family Medicine
Jacksonville – Multispecialty Care
Maryville – Family & Internal Medicine
Mattoon – Multispecialty Care
O’Fallon – Family Medicine Green Mount Road
Rochester – Family Medicine
Shelbyville – HSHS Good Shepherd Family Health
Sherman – Family Medicine
Shiloh – Family Medicine
Springfield – Medicare Clinic
Springfield – Multispecialty Care
Springfield – Priority Care
Taylorville – Multispecialty Care
Troy – Family Medicine
COVID vaccines are also available to the public at three HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Care sites.
Drive-Thru Care – Springfield
Appointments available Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Walk-ins welcome Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Located in Scheels’ parking lot at 1118 Legacy Pointe Dr., Springfield, IL
Drive-Thru Care – Decatur
Appointments available Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4. p.m.
Walk-ins welcome Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, Decatur, IL
Drive-Thru Care – O’Fallon
Appointments available Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4. p.m.
Walk-ins welcome Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Located at 406 Hartman Ln., O’Fallon, IL
HSHS officials encourage anyone interested in getting the vaccine at one of their drive-thru locations to schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or using the online patient portal called MyChart.
To create an HSHS MyChart account:
Go to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com
Login or Create a MyChart account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”
Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”
Click “COVID-19 Vaccination” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a FIRST DOSE vaccine appointment.
If appointments are full, you are encouraged to check back as additional days and times will be added based available vaccine supplies and clinic days.
To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.