HSHS Medical Group Offers COVID Vaccine In Clinics

HSHS Medical Group is offering COVID vaccines to their patients at select primary care clinics. Patients can schedule an appointment at these locations by calling their local clinic. Clinics with the vaccine available include:

Altamont – Family Medicine

Breese – Clinton County Rural Health

Chatham – Family Health

Decatur – Multispecialty Care, pediatrics department

Effingham – Family & Internal Medicine

Fairview Heights – Family Medicine

Greenville – HSHS Holy Family Health Center

Highland – Family & Internal Medicine

Hillsboro – Family Medicine

Jacksonville – Multispecialty Care

Maryville – Family & Internal Medicine

Mattoon – Multispecialty Care

O’Fallon – Family Medicine Green Mount Road

Rochester – Family Medicine

Shelbyville – HSHS Good Shepherd Family Health

Sherman – Family Medicine

Shiloh – Family Medicine

Springfield – Medicare Clinic

Springfield – Multispecialty Care

Springfield – Priority Care

Taylorville – Multispecialty Care

Troy – Family Medicine

COVID vaccines are also available to the public at three HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Care sites.

Drive-Thru Care – Springfield

Appointments available Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Located in Scheels’ parking lot at 1118 Legacy Pointe Dr., Springfield, IL

Drive-Thru Care – Decatur

Appointments available Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4. p.m.

Walk-ins welcome Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, Decatur, IL

Drive-Thru Care – O’Fallon

Appointments available Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4. p.m.

Walk-ins welcome Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Located at 406 Hartman Ln., O’Fallon, IL

HSHS officials encourage anyone interested in getting the vaccine at one of their drive-thru locations to schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or using the online patient portal called MyChart.

To create an HSHS MyChart account:

Go to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com

Login or Create a MyChart account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

Click “COVID-19 Vaccination” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a FIRST DOSE vaccine appointment.

If appointments are full, you are encouraged to check back as additional days and times will be added based available vaccine supplies and clinic days.

To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.