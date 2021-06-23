IBM Robot Donated To KC Industrial Technology Department

Tim and Deanne Norrenberns of Bartelso, Ill. recently donated an IBM robot to Kaskaskia College’s Industrial Technology Department. The robot was previously used by Christian Wolf, Inc. to produce communion wafers and will be converted to a material handling robot with other capabilities. Christian Wolf, Inc. was founded in 1873 and purchased by the Norrenberns in 2000.

“We are grateful for the generous donation from Tim and Deanne Norrenberns,” said Lyle Gross, KC Assistant Professor of Industrial Technology. “Our community college district features a large number of manufacturers that utilize a lot of automated technology in their processes. I am glad that Tim and Deanne recognized the need of robotics training in our district and made the donation.”

The new donation will be the second largest robot in the lab, which will allow students to program larger products. Additionally, the newly donated robot is completely different from the others in the industrial lab, fully capable of being integrated with other lab equipment and touchscreens, and will give the students practice using various controllers

“Our goal is to provide student with a quality comprehensive learning environment,” said Traci Masau, KC Dean of Career and Technical Education. “This donation adds more depth to the Industrial Technology program, giving students additional exposure to equipment they may see in the workforce. We are very thankful to the Norrenberns’ for their donation.”

“We’re happy that Kaskaskia College will put our donation to good use,” said Tim Norrenberns.