Another Family Fun Friday event is scheduled in downtown Greenville this Friday evening, June 25.

The theme will be “country jamboree”.

Tourism Director Jes Adam said there will be some farm animals, including lambs, chicks, and ducks; a bags tournament will be held; there will be food trucks and refreshments for sale; a large inflatable slide; a hayride; yard games; and more.

Once again, Family Fun Friday hours are 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville.