June Is National Dairy Month

Since 1939, June has been designated as Dairy Month in the United States.

Jill Williams, registered dietician and nutrition educator with the St. Louis District Dairy Council, said the month is designed to recognize the hard working dairy farmers. She said there are many health benefits of dairy products.

Frank Doll is a dairy farmer in Bond County and also serves as president of the St. Louis District Dairy Council.

He is obviously a big supporter of dairy products. He pointed out that most dairy products are quiet appealing. He said there are always new products coming out.

Additional information about dairy products is available online at STLDairyCouncil.org.