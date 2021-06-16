KC Hosting Virtual Solar Energy Workshop

Kaskaskia College is hosting a free virtual workshop Thursday, June 17 regarding solar energy for businesses.

The 3 p.m. event will feature a panel of professionals who recently assisted the college with installing a solar grid to power the Agricultural Education Center on the main campus.

The workshop will allow interested organizations and individuals to learn the steps necessary, and things to consider, when looking at a transition to solar energy.

Those wanting to participate in the workshop should contact Cydney Richardson at crichardson@kaskaskia.edu to register and receive the Zoom link.