KC Offering CNA Classes

Kaskaskia College is offering evening Certified Nursing Assisting courses this fall.

They will be at the Greenville, Vandalia and Nashville centers from August 16 through November 29.

As a CNA, students can find positions in long-term care facilities, hospitals, nursing homes or in self-employment.

Students must be at least 16 years of age to complete CNA courses and complete reading placement.

Shelby Guthrie, Kaskaskia College CNA program coordinator, said students will become trained CNAs with the proper credentials and practical skills needed to deliver all aspects of personal care to patients.

For more information, contact Guthrie at 545-3243 or email her at sguthrie@kaskaskia.edu.