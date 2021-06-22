Kids Make Tie Dye In KICK Class By WGEL - Jun 22, 2021 Back Row (L to R): Alyssa Roddy (Mt. Vernon), Annalyn Bass (Centralia), Julie Siegler (Centralia), Beckham Bass (Centralia), and Zander Gunter (Centralia). Front Row (L to R): Libby Williams (Woodlawn), MadaLynn Wethington (Centralia), Lily Hull (Centralia), Olivia Biver (Trenton), and Aubrey Moore (Centralia). “Tie Dye” KICK class: A one-day class held at the Kaskaskia College Technology Center on June 10, 2021. Participants rubber banded and tie-dyed white t-shirts and pillowcases.