Kids Make Tote Bags In KICK Class By WGEL - Jun 28, 2021 Back Row: Alice Lurkins-Crothers (Greenville), Sophia Jervis (Trenton), Alli Wayman (Greenville), Nova Roeder (Greenville), Maelynn Schneck (Greenville), and Reece Worstell (Greenville). Front Row: Sylvia Jervis (Trenton), Owyn Mendenhall (Greenville), and Nora Marcoot (Greenville). “Tote Bag Making” KICK class: A one-day class held at the Kaskaskia College Greenville Education Center on June 16, 2021. Participants re-purposed a t-shirt to make a tote bag.