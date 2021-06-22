KPD Board Members Trained, Programs Underway

The Kingsbury Park District Board recently held its June meeting.

Mindy Jefferson, co-president of the Parents Club, told the board it is felt Swim Team Coaches Tara Thompson and Will Wagner are doing good jobs with the team.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein announced all five board members have completed the park district commissioners’ boot camp, provided by the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

The district is looking at updating its security cameras at the swimming pool, and Sauerwein advised Ameren Illinois plans to seek an easement at Breehne Park for a gas regulator system.

KPD tennis lessons are underway, the youth softball and baseball leagues begin play this week, and swimming lessons are underway.

Two new scoreboards have been erected at the Jaycee fields.